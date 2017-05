(BREITBART) French Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron this week lashed out at Front National voters, branding them “anti-France” and “true enemies.”

In a moment resembling Hillary Clinton’s infamous “deplorables” comment, Mr. Macron — who currently leads Front National leader Marine Le Pen in the polls — took to the stage at a 10,000-strong rally in Paris to dub Front National the “anti-France party”, branding their supporters “fearmongerers” and “extreme.”

“They’re here. It’s they. It’s they who are our true enemies,” declared Mr. Macron.