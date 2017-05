(LIFEZETTE) The quixotic effort by some Californians to break away from the union and form a progressive paradise suffered a major blow last week when the leader of the project announced he was moving permanently to Russia.

Louis Marinelli, president of the Yes California Independence Campaign, wrote that he would withdraw a petition that had been circulating to put the issue on the ballot in California in 2018. Still, others are picking up the effort to gather the required 585,407 signatures by July.