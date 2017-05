(ABC News) For the first time in Canada’s history, there are more seniors than children.

The government’s Statistics Canada agency said Wednesday new census figures show there are now 5.9 million Canadians aged 65 and older. They outnumber the 5.8 million children 14 and under.

The first of the post-World War II baby boomers born from 1946 to 1965 began turning 65 in 2011 and many have now retired.

The number of Canadians who are 65 or older grew 20 percent between 2011 and 2016. And 8,230 Canadians reached the age of 100 last year, making them the fastest growing segment.