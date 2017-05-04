China's Communist officials found funding Dalai Lama

(Times of India) China’s Communist authorities have now disclosed the somewhat embarrassing fact that some party officials were actually donating funds to the Dalai Lama, who is regarded as “a dangerous separatist” by the country’s rulers.

The disclosure came from a discipline watchdog suggesting that a crackdown on the Dalai Lama’s secret supporters within the Communist Party is on the cards. The party would not take kindly to anyone undermining its authority on a sensitive issue like the Dalai Lama, observers said.

The disclosure came from Wang Yongjun, head of the party’s discipline watchdog in the Tibet Autonomous Region, who wrote an article published by a magazine run by the Central Discipline Organization of the Communist Party, and the Ministry of Supervision in the government discussing this gross violation of discipline.