(INDY CHANNEL) BEAN BLOSSOM, Ind. — A church organist who first reported hate-filled vandalism on a Brown County church is now charged with having actually committed the vandalism.

Police say someone spray painted a swastika, the words “Heil Trump” and a gay slur on the side of St. David’s Episcopal Church last November.

George Nathanial Stang, 26, who is employed by the church as an organist, was the first person who claimed to discover the vandalism.