CNN bans Trump ad in 'fake news' uproar

It’s becoming clear that the 2020 presidential election campaign, already under way as evidenced by television ads, could very well be a war between the sitting president, Donald Trump, and the media, which he describes as “fake news” for its powerful ties to Democratic Party politics.

CNN, for example, refused to air an ad created by the Donald J. Trump for President organization because it has a frame of images of network anchors with the label “fake news” across their faces.

Only hours after the ad was rejected, the Trump campaign organization hit back.

Trump Executive Director Michael Glassner said in a statement the action by CNN “is censorship pure and simple.”

“By rejecting our ad, CNN has proven that it supports censorship, is biased and fears an opposing point of view,” he charged.

“President Trump’s loyal supporters know the truth: The mainstream media mislead, misguide, deceive, and distract,” he continued, “CNN epitomizes the meaning of fake news and has proven it by rejecting our paid campaign ad.”

The network earlier insisted the “mainstream media is not fake news.”

See the ad:

The ad boasts of the president’s accomplishments regarding business, energy independence, the Supreme Court, tax-cut plans and more.

The Washington Times reported one of the featured media correspondents was CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

The Trump re-election campaign launched the $1.5 million ad in response to claims in the media that he’s been slow to accomplish his goals. However, while the GOP holds the majorities in both houses of Congress, many Republicans openly opposed Trump’s campaign and some still refuse to support him.

CNN contended the graphic was “false” and said it would have to be removed before the ad could run.

“The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false. Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted. Those are the facts,” the network claimed.

In response to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign’s accusations of ad censorship: pic.twitter.com/0Rbanpf0dn — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 2, 2017

The ad states: “Donald Trump. Sworn in as president 100 days ago, America has rarely seen such success.”

