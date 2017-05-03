College offers anti-Trump class with 'strategies for resistance'

College students shelling out a hefty $36,000 a year in tuition at a private university in Indiana will soon study “strategies for resistance” to President Donald Trump.

The fall semester class, titled “Trumpism & U.S. Democracy,” is being offered by Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Donald J. Trump won the U.S. Presidency despite perpetuating sexism, white supremacy, xenophobia, nationalism, nativism, and imperialism,” the course description reads, according to the Heartland Institute. “This course explores why and how this happened, how Trump’s rhetoric is contrary to the foundation of the U.S. democracy, and what his win means for the future. The course will also discuss, and potentially engage in, strategies for resistance.”

The course is taught by professor Ann M. Savage of the Critical Communication and Media Studies department.

Savage is also listed as a “professor and inaugural director of the Gender Studies program” at Butler. She co-authored a 2012 paper titled “Defying Borders: Transforming Learning through Collaborative Feminist Organizing and Interdisciplinary, Transnational Pedagogy.” Savage is also author of “Women’s Rights: Reflections in Popular Culture.”

Savage will also teach a class called “Queering Film,” according to Butler’s fall course listings.

“A review by The Heartland Institute of the courses available at Butler University has yet to show any course offerings that present the Trump administration in a positive way that could balance out the course taught by Savage,” wrote Butler student Katie Clancy and Heartland Executive Editor Justin Haskins. “If anyone is aware of such a course, please contact the authors.

According to Butler University, professor Savage, who arrived at the college in 1998, “has been a role model to a new wave of young feminist scholars joining our faculty over the last 10 years. She is a tireless community activist and a champion of collaboration and inclusivity. She ensures everyone’s voice is heard, and she works toward building consensus among all involved. She is passionately committed to shared governance and transparency.”