College trains white students on their 'white privilege'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Many universities continue to teach students — especially white students — that white privilege is a real and pressing problem that must be addressed to end racism.

The latest example comes from the University of Iowa, which recently hosted a three-day event called “Exploring White Identity for Effective Allyship,” composed of dialogue, panel discussions and interactive exercises for attendees.

Headed up by the university’s Chief Diversity Office, the event in late March had an expressed aim for “White identified people to discuss Whiteness and its privileges with other White people. This can be the first step to eliminating tokenism and increasing responsibility among allies to eliminate racism,” according to a flier promoting the event.