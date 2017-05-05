Congressman promises to help lift U.K. ban on Savage

A Republican congressman has promised Michael Savage that he will personally ask President Trump to urge the British government to lift its travel ban on the talk-radio host and author.

Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, sent an email to Savage in response to a new petition drive asking Trump and the U.S. State Department to intervene.

“It’s outrageous that you’re still banned from Britain,” Culberson wrote. “The quickest way to fix it would be to ask the British PM to lift the ban. Let’s get the president to intervene for you.

“Michael, this is really absurd,” the lawmaker said. “England should be embarrassed.”

Culberson also was a guest on “The Savage Nation” Wednesday afternoon.

Savage asked the congressman, alluding to a Breitbart.com headline, “Are you going to help me make England Savage again?”

“Yes, absolutely, Michael, it’d be my privilege to ask the new American ambassador to England,” Culberson replied.

“The American ambassador needs to go to the prime minister of England and ask that this absurd travel ban be lifted,” he said.

Culberson told Savage he would personally bring up the issue with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, whom he described as a personal friend.

Friday marks the eighth year of Britain’s ban, as WND reported.

On May 5, 2009, Savage, a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame, was blacklisted by Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s government, which lumped him together with Muslim jihadists and leaders of racist groups for “seeking to provoke others to serious criminal acts and fostering hatred,” as WND reported.

The British government, however, has never specified what Savage has said that might threaten the nation’s security.

Further, government correspondence by top officials revealed the decision was made in an attempt to provide “balance” to a “least wanted” list dominated by Muslim extremists.

Now, with Donald Trump in the White House, a new petition is urging the president and the U.S. State Department to demand that Britain remove Savage from the list.

“It is outrageous that a Western nation would ban a popular American commentator with millions of listeners and several New York Times bestselling books to ‘balance’ its list, apparently fearing it would be accused of being biased against Muslims,” the petition says.

“Michael Savage has never advocated violence, and his political views are protected by the First Amendment, which is rooted in the civil-rights tradition that began with Britain’s Magna Carta.”

Culberson tried to intervene on Savage’s behalf in May 2011, when WND reported he joined with Rep. Allen West, R-Fla., to send letters to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, urging her to review Britain’s ban.

West’s letter pointed out Savage was put on the U.K.’s banned-entry list with “ruthless criminals,” including a Hamas terrorist and Russian skinhead.

West argued there is no basis for the action.

“For a nation who believes in freedom of speech and press,” he wrote, “I have a hard time understanding why such a high-level government department would release this statement when there has not been one incident recorded in the United States regarding Dr. Savage instigating violence, let alone serious criminal acts.”

Culberson, then the Republican deputy whip, urged Clinton to use her position to press the U.K. to grant Savage a travel visa immediately.

The U.K.’s list included Hamas terrorist leader Yunis Al-Astal, former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard Stephen Donald Black, neo-Nazi Erich Gliebe and radical American pastor Fred Phelps, known for his virulent anti-gay protests at funerals.

Savage has documented his battle over the ban in his book “Banned in Britain,” which includes official correspondence, released under the U.K.’s freedom-of-information law, that reveals a decision was made at the highest level of government to use his name to provide “balance” to a “least wanted” list dominated by Muslim extremists.

“We will want to ensure that the names disclosed reflect the broad range of cases and are not all Islamic extremists,” reads a draft recommendation, marked “Restricted,” that was obtained as part of Savage’s libel lawsuit against the government and the home secretary. Smith resigned from her post in June 2009 in the wake of scandal over personal use of taxpayer funds.

