(Inside Edition) A Georgia man who’d recently adopted a 10-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with drowning the child in the family bathtub, police said.

Leon H. Williams, 43, told investigators he had whipped the boy with a belt, poured hot water over his feet, and then held him underwater for 30 to 45 seconds, according to a DeKalb County Police warrant, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The boy, who had previously lived with the man under foster care, was recently adopted by Williams, police said.