Disillusioned Trump voters: Just relax

There is a cacophony of complaints being directed at President Trump. Some are upset because he has retained certain members of the Obama administration whose loyalty to America is doubtful. Some are upset because as I write this there has yet to be a repeal of Obamacare; nor has there been a complete draining of the swamp as evidenced by the continued presence of the Democrat “bagman” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, whose treachery far exceeds that of Speaker John Boehner before him.

There are those who are upset because it appears the president has backed off his promise to build the wall. There are those who are upset because he appears to have broken his word with regard to the bombing of Syria.

My suggestion is that everyone who claims to have supported President Trump’s historic election and who are now complaining that he is letting them down to take a deep breath and relax.

The president has not let us down. He has done more to stop the government from interfering in the lives of Americans in his first 100 days than any other president in history. He has accomplished more in his first 100 days than any other president since Franklin Roosevelt. (See a complete list of President Trump’s accomplishments in his first 100 days.)

Let me preface my remaining thoughts with this. Those who are familiar with my work know that I am not an ideologue. I no longer support the Republican Party as such; I support the president and certain congressional Republicans. I’ve held this position since the second term of President George W. Bush. My reasons for said position were evidenced as the so-called Republican Party did everything in its power to undermine the candidate of our choice.

With that in mind, I continue by pointing out that “you cannot reach a factual conclusion when you don’t know what you don’t know.” Many people watch cable news programming and/or listen to talk programming and believe that makes them informed.

In a perfect world that “might” be true, but ours is not a perfect world. It is important to understand that the majority of those on talk programming know nothing more than the public; they are just better at feigning they do. Additionally, leftist anarchist groups are spending tens of millions upon tens of millions of dollars for the express purpose of promoting fake news stories intended to disillusion and erode the president’s support.

They purpose not only to damage President Trump in the short term, but to prevent him from gaining seats in Congress in the off-year elections and weaken him for his re-election bid in 2020.

Trump is fighting anarchist groups, and he is also fighting members of his own party like Paul Ryan, Lindsey Graham, John McCain and a plethora of others, including the shadowy wraiths who did their best to prevent him from winning the nomination and the presidency.

He is also battling the courts, which are filled with activist judges appointed by Obama. These judges are undermining the president’s efforts to protect Americans from terrorists and to protect American taxpayers from illegal aliens who are receiving taxpayer benefits in sanctuary cities despite their heinous crimes.

President Trump is not a conventional politician. In fact he is not a politician at all. He is a successful businessman who understands how to create, build and get things done ahead of schedule and under budget.

Politicians lie and mislead us, take and misuse our money, and make promises they have no intentions of keeping.

As I said: “It [is] my opinion that Trump is a pragmatist. He sees a problem and understands it must be fixed. He doesn’t see the problem as liberal or conservative, he sees it only as a problem. That is a quality that should be admired and applauded, not condemned.” (Trump: A pragmatist, not a conservative,” Jan, 18, 2016)

I support the president, fully expecting him to do some things with which I will disagree. But I have every confidence that they will not be things that go against my orthodoxy. Only God does not disappoint.

President Trump is confronted with the incestuous cabal of Erebusic political marplots committed to making his presidency a failure. Paul Ryan et al. were more congenial and vote-favorable to Obama than they are to President Trump.

There are those who only voted for Trump to keep Hillary Clinton from winning. Ergo, I expect them to find fault with him. There are those who “do not know what they don’t know” and believe the drone of hysteria and fake-news lies being manufactured. Then there are those who complain as soon as things do not go exactly as promised.

I suggest we consider what the president has been able to accomplish in 100 days despite the relentless opposition he has faced. President Trump needs and deserves our support and trust. At such time that he ceases to warrant same, I will be at the front of the line condemning his actions.

I would like to congratulate WND on its 20th anniversary. WND is an indisputable example of what can be accomplished when we dare to dream.

Founder and CEO Joseph Farah had a dream that he placed at the feet of our Lord. That dream sought by prayer is today one of the most informative and game-changing Internet newspapers in the world.

I am honored and proud to be associated with such and outstanding group of editors and staff working behind the scenes. I am even more honored to be associated with one of the finest collection of columnists and investigative reporters in the industry today.

Should the Lord tarry, I would wish WND another 20 years that exceed anything Mr. Farah and his staff can dream and/or think.

Congratulations, WND. Happy 20th Anniversary.

