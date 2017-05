(CNBC) Equities closed mostly flat on Thursday as energy stocks put a lid on the broader market.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed about 8 points lower, with Caterpillar and Chevron contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index fell more than 100 points at session lows before recovering most losses.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite ended the session mostly flat.

U.S. oil plunged below $46 a barrel, hitting a five-month low after data showed a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories.