(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed mostly flat on Tuesday investors awaited earnings from tech giant Apple.

The Nasdaq composite hit an intraday record of 6,102.72 and eked out a closing record, with shares of Apple also hitting a new high. Apple’s stock also had the most positive impact on the Nasdaq 100 index, which also reached a record high.

Apple is set to report fiscal second-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday. One of the key metrics investors will be watching out for in those earnings is iPhone sales.