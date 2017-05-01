Ex-congresswoman 'rips off own charity for lavish life'

(DAILY CALLER) — Prosecutors in Florida say a former congresswoman took money from a charitable foundation for poor children and instead used it to pay for concert tickets and Beverly Hills shopping sprees.

Federal attorneys on Wednesday opened their case in the trial of Corrine Brown, who from 2013 to 2017 was the Democratic representative from Florida’s 5th congressional district. Brown stands accused of multiple fraud and conspiracy charges for allegedly funneling contributions from the scholarship charity she started, One Door for Education, to her personal bank accounts.

Between 2012 and 2016, Brown and two close associates raised more than $800,000, much of which they transferred to their personal accounts, prosecutors say. The trio allegedly spent the money on vacations, luxury goods and tickets to a Beyonce concert, among other expenses.