Female pastor quits after coming out as bisexual

(CHRISTIAN POST) — A female pastor at a Seventh-day Adventist church in Arizona has come out as bisexual and resigned from her position, saying that she has “come to a point of complete disagreement with the Adventist Church on their teachings about LGBT people.”

Alicia Johnston, who pastored the Foothills Community Church in Chandler, Arizona, affiliated with the the Arizona Conference Corporation of Seventh-day Adventists, posted a “coming out” video on Facebook in late April explaining that she sent a letter to both her church and the conference announcing that she was stepping down from her position because of her contention with the Church’s biblical position on homosexuality.