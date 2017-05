(DAILY MAIL) — A six-year-old girl who has been mute since birth has uttered her first words – saying ‘I love you’ to a donkey.

Amber Austwick stunned her parents when she told a rescue donkey called Shocks that she loved him, having never spoken a word before.

The family, from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, visited The Donkey Sanctuary near their home, so Amber could pet the animals as therapy.