Gluten-free diet 'could raise heart-attack risk'

(LONDON EVENING STANDARD) — Researchers found people who avoid wheat could be more likely to develop heart disease because they are missing out on some of the key health benefits of whole grains.

In recent years the gluten-free diet has become a popular health trend with advocates including celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow. Previously the wheat-free way of life was mainly followed by people who suffer from celiac disease – an intolerance to gluten.

Scientists in the U.S. have now found people who live wheat-free could be eating less whole grains, which help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.