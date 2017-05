(CNSNews.com) – The new federal spending bill proposed in the Republican-controlled Congress to fund the government through the end of September–which is now posted on the House Rules Committee website–is 1,665 pages long and includes an average of approximately 210 words per page.

That makes this bill approximately 350,000 words long—or about twice as long as the stimulus law (the “American Recovery and Reinvestment Act”) that President Barack Obama signed less than a month after his inauguration in 2009.