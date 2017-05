(The Local) A local section of the Green Party in Lower Austria has invited women to a breakfast meeting where they will learn how to pee standing up.

The Green Party in Perchtoldsdorf, Lower Austria, have been quietly organizing “women’s breakfasts” for 12 years to discuss political and social themes of the day.

And for 12 years the events passed without causing more than a ripple. But the event scheduled for May 6th is set to be different. The theme is apparently so provocative, it has even made headlines in neighboring Germany.