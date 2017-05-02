Hannity responds to rumors leaving Fox News

(TPM) Fox News host Sean Hannity closed his show on Monday night by saying that the “lies” about him are “not true” in an apparent attempt to push back on reports that he is planning to leave the network.

“By the way, special thank you to all our friends in the media that were tuning in tonight, maybe for the first time. And all the lies you’ve heard about me are not true,” he said just before ending his show.

Hannity’s comment follows a Daily Beast report that he is looking to leave Fox News now that Bill Shine is resigning as co-president. Hannity has also been accused of inappropriate behavior by a former Fox News guest who said Hannity did not invite her back on his show after she declined his invitation to his hotel room.