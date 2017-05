(News.com.au) Queen Elizabeth II’s entire staff from across the United Kingdom has been summoned to an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace in London today, according to reports.

Servants will be addressed by the Royal Household’s most senior officer Lord Chamberlain and Her Majesty’s Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt in just hours.

The meeting, called suddenly and described as highly unusual by royal watchers, has sent Britain’s rumor mill into a concerned frenzy.