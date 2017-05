(London Daily Mail) Scientists have cured living animals of HIV using CRISPR gene-editing, a new study claims.

The virus remains elusive due to the its ability to hide away in latent reservoirs.

But now, in new research published this week, US scientists showed they could completely remove HIV DNA from human cells implanted into mice – preventing further infection.

It is the first time scientists have ever achieved complete elimination in animal models – paving the way to a human clinical trial.