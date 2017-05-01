How Hungary erased illegal immigration in months

(DAILY CALLER) — BUDAPEST, Hungary — When other countries welcomed refugees with open arms, Hungary decided it was time to eradicate illegal immigration at any cost.

The country succeeded, but that success damaged relations with the European Union in the process.

Hungary’s second border fence has just been completed in the southern town of Asotthalom. The 96-mile long, 14 ft. tall double-line of defense doesn’t look too intimidating from a distance. Go a little closer and you’ll notice several layers of razor-wire capable of delivering electric shocks, cameras, heat sensors and loud speakers ready to tell migrants they’re about to break Hungarian law if they as much as touch the fence.

Add a few hundred military officers and “border hunters” and it’s virtually impossible to break.

Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/30/exclusive-it-was-an-invasion-how-hungary-managed-to-erase-illegal-immigration-in-just-a-few-months/#ixzz4fqx65t45