(LIFEZETTE) LifeZette Editor-in-Chief Laura Ingraham predicted congressional Republicans will have “hell to pay” for the “demoralizing” and “disappointing” budget compromise unveiled this week, during an interview Tuesday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

Ingraham noted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) were “celebrating” the budget bargain. The deal did not include a down payment for President Donald Trump’s border wall and retained funding for Planned Parenthood, sanctuary cities, refugee programs, and other liberal priorities.