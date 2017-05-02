Is Pentagon pandering to radical Islam?

In March, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a grievance with the United States Air Force (USAF) to ostracize a counterterrorism instructor, Patrick Dunleavy, at its United States Air Force Special Operations School (USAFSOS) in Florida. Dunleavy instructs a class on terrorism for USAFSOS called, “Dynamics of International Terrorism.”

In the grievance, CAIR censured Dunleavy for allegedly being an “anti-Muslim propaganda mouthpiece,” and for making false statements that display personal prejudice against Islam and Muslims. Nevertheless, CAIR failed to supply evidence to corroborate its complaint that Dunleavy’s class erroneously made fabricated assertions or that he harbors personal prejudice against Islam.

The CAIR-Florida communications director, Wilfredo A. Ruiz, did provide the USAFSOS commander with past statements Dunleavy allegedly made regarding Islam [emphasis added]:

1. “To Americans [morality] means individual liberty, equal rights for men and women, religious freedom, free speech, etc. But these are contrary to the moral code of Islam.”

2. “The concept of ‘friendship’ … is a relationship based on at least some degree of shared moral and political ideals. By that standard no Muslim nation is a friend of the U.S.” and

3. “To many Muslim parents, visions of violence and death are indeed the ‘better future.‘”

CAIR shows no correlation between Dunleavy’s purported past statements and his course other than an assumption he is misrepresenting Islam. In addition, if they feel Dunleavy’s past statements are fictitious and vilifying, they also failed to provide any substantive evidence to prove he is wrong. Instead, they appeal to an illegitimate source, Mr. Ruiz, who opines that Dunleavy is not a subject matter expert [emphasis added]:

“As a former U.S. Navy officer (lieutenant), both in the JAG Corps and the U.S. Navy Chaplain Candidate Corps, I know the importance of high quality, factual training. I believe the above information provides suitable evidence that Mr. Dunleavy does not fit the U.S. military’s standards for a subject-matter expert. I respectfully ask that you end any connection between Mr. Dunleavy and the U.S. Airforce Special Operations Command.”

The Quran justifies Dunleavy’s past statements:

In America, men and women have equal rights, and this is certainly contrary to Islam – since men are autonomously free to pummel their wives (Quran 4.34) and are emboldened to forcibly rape an untold number of women (Quran 4.24; 24.33). According to Bukhari 7.62.88, Muhammad had sexual relations with a little child. This is not equality; this is evil.

There is no degree of shared moral and political ideals between America and Muslim-majority nations. Dunleavy was correct: No Muslim nation is a friend of the U.S. He was also correct when he asserted that to many Muslim parents, visions of violence and death are indeed the “better future.” According to the Quran (8.55), the god of Islam abhors all loathsome infidels (non-Muslims). Even worst, Muslims are commanded to forcibly subjugate all non-Muslims to Islam and kill anyone who will not affirm Allah, or his messenger Muhammad (Quran 9.5; 9.29). This is far from being a religion of peace.

The Pentagon could have kindly dismissed CAIR’s untenable and putative complaint. Instead, the Defense Department capitulated to the organization’s demands. According to Paul Sperry, writing in FrontPage Magazine:

“The Pentagon has agreed to formally review an anti-terror training program taught to special forces by a private contractor for material deemed offensive to Islam and Muslims, even though the Muslim group that lodged a complaint against the allegedly ‘Islamophobic’ program has been accused bythe Justice Department of supporting terrorism and is currently banned from outreach activities by the FBI.”

Objective observers may wonder why the Pentagon would capitulate to baseless allegations of “Islamophobia,” especially since CAIR has a questionable reputation. After all, Dunleavy “has testified as an expert witness before the House committee concerning the threat of Islamic radicalization in the U.S. Prison System.” Instead of relying on the expert witness (Dunleavy) on Islamic radicalization, an Air Force Muslim Chaplain, Walid Habash, will be allowed to review Dunleavy’ slides. This is disconcerting, especially since Wabash’s Islamic alma mater was once raided by federal agents as part of a terrorism investigation, according to Sperry.

“Air Force chaplain Walid Habash is expected to begin reviewing slides from Dunleavy’s lesson material later this week, despite the fact that he received his Islamic education from a radical Muslim Brotherhood school in Virginia. Habash’s alma mater the Graduate School of Islamic and Social Sciences, or GSISS, was raidedby federal agents in 2002 as part of a post-9/11 terrorism investigation.”

America desperately needs revival. Men like Dunleavy should be lauded for being transparent about radical Islam. For America to remain safe, leaders must start worrying about protecting this country, and not political correctness. Most importantly, the focus must be on the one living and true God of the Old and New Testament, who exists in three persons. Why? The Christian faith commands believers to give their lives for others, and to care for orphans and widows – while Islam commands followers to take lives, and to make orphans and widows.

Please pray for President Donald Trump and for all the brave men and women who are not scared to call radical Islam evil. America’s safety is dependent upon it.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are solely his and do not necessarily represent the views of any government, military, or religious organization. Sonny Hernandez wrote this article as a civilian on his own time on an issue of public interest.