Judgment day for Obamacare repeal

(POLITICO) It’s judgment day for the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

House Republicans will huddle Thursday morning for what amounts to a last-minute pep rally to buck up colleagues as they prepare to take a vote to remake health insurance for millions of Americans. If recent history is a guide, it’s a vote that will be career-changing — and perhaps career-ending — for many of the lawmakers who take it.

“I’ll take around 2,000 votes this Congress. Most of them will be forgotten,” Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) said on late Wednesday. “This is not one of those votes. This vote marks the beginning of the end of Obamacare as we know it.”