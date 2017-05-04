WATCH LIVE

Judgment day for Obamacare repeal

House Republicans face defining moment with few votes to spare

(POLITICO) It’s judgment day for the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

House Republicans will huddle Thursday morning for what amounts to a last-minute pep rally to buck up colleagues as they prepare to take a vote to remake health insurance for millions of Americans. If recent history is a guide, it’s a vote that will be career-changing — and perhaps career-ending — for many of the lawmakers who take it.

“I’ll take around 2,000 votes this Congress. Most of them will be forgotten,” Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) said on late Wednesday. “This is not one of those votes. This vote marks the beginning of the end of Obamacare as we know it.”

