Judgment Day for pastor who impregnated church teen

(PEOPLE) — A married Pennsylvania pastor who sexually assaulted and impregnated a teenage girl he had taken into his home was sentenced to three to six years in prison on Friday, a Chester County prosecutor confirms to PEOPLE.

Jacob Malone, 35, was serving as the victim’s guardian at the time of the assaults, which began in the fall of 2014 and lasted about a year, Chester County Assistant District Attorney Emily Provencher tells PEOPLE.

He was sentenced after pleading guilty to institutional sex assault, corruption of minors and endangerment the welfare of children, Provencher says. The latter charge stemmed from the fact that he gave alcohol to the victim, says Provencher.