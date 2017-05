(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Just after graduating, I got a roommate who was on break from Harvard.

He’s a native Hawaiian, and he was pretty blunt that the main reason he got in was because his U.S. senator, the late Daniel Inouye, wanted a native Hawaiian at Harvard. He said it’s not that hard once you’re in. Lucky bastard.

Whenever I hear about the hard lives of Harvard students – oh no, they didn’t get into a cool party! – I think of the immense privilege they enjoy. They will almost certainly have a starting salary four or five