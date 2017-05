(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — One Mets fan is honoring his friend by flushing him down a toilet. Multiple toilets. Yes, you read that right.

It might sound strange, but Queens native Tom McDonald has made it his mission to honor his lifelong friend, a plumber, by flushing the cremated ashes down toilets at Major League ballparks around the country.

“I know people might think it’s weird, and if it were anyone else’s ashes, I’d agree,” McDonald said, according to the Associated Press. “But for Roy, this is the perfect tribute to a plumber and a baseball fan and just a brilliant, wild guy.”