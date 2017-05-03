Michael Moore: 'The Rock' should run for president

(SMOKEROOM) — The Republicans ran a television star for president and won, so why can’t the Democrats, asks Michael Moore.

“One thing the Democrats didn’t understand is that Trump is a beloved TV star,” Moore told Variety in a recent interview. “I’ve had this question now for almost 20 years–Why don’t the Democrats run Tom Hanks? Why doesn’t Oprah run?”

“Why don’t we run someone that’s beloved by the American people? Democrats always shy away from Hollywood, and I always say to them, ‘Really? Because out where I live, people love Hollywood! They love the movies. They love stars,’” Moore continued.

“The Republicans run Reagan, they run Schwarzenegger. Gopher from ‘The Love Boat’ was elected to Congress in Iowa. They run Sonny Bono. Why don’t the Democrats run somebody that people love?”