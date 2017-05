(KHOU-TV) A University of Texas senior is facing internet backlash after being crowned Miss Black University of Texas (UT).

Rachael Malonson is biracial and said because of her skin tone, some people don’t recognize that. In fact, some of her critics have told her she’s not black enough.

She said she entered this pageant to feel more empowered as a black woman, but after winning the competition she was met with some criticism she didn’t expect.