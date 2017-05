(WSB) SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. – A mother’s curiosity about her son’s social media use led Johns Creek Police to a man accused of trying to lure the teen into a sexual relationship, authorities said.

“It’s shocking,” the woman, whose identity is being concealed to protect her 14-year-old son, told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik. “Very, very upsetting.”

The woman said her son’s phone had broken, so he was using hers, and when he returned it she noticed that his Instagram account was open and there were messages from a man whose name she didn’t recognize.