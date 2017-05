(FOX NEWS) DEVELOPING: At least two people were killed and several injured Wednesday when a jeep sped through a crowded auto auction in a small Massachusetts town, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, about 20 miles northwest of Boston, Fox affiliate WFXT-TV reported.

Officials have not yet confirmed the number of fatalities or injuries at the scene.