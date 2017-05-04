My Fox News prophecy fulfilled

Seven years ago, I made a prediction.

I said that Fox News, as an alternative news source, was hanging on a thread. I explained that, although Fox offered points of view and reporting so-called “mainstream” news outlets avoided, things would be changing in the future. I offered that only two people, then both in their golden years, were totally responsible for Fox’s different approach to news coverage and that when they inevitably moved on, the “fair and balanced” channel would morph into becoming more like CNN.

That time is now plainly here as Rupert Murdoch hands over the reins of power to his children.

Murdoch was the last remaining of the two people who set the course of Fox News. The other was Roger Ailes – and we saw what happened to him.

Specifically, here’s what I said publicly seven years ago: “I have to tell you … this may be a little controversial, but I believe, a lot of people look at Fox News as, you know, their alternative choice for TV. I think Fox has a lot of limitations. I am not particularly excited about it but one thing I do know is, that whatever it is doing well right now, it is not going to continue doing well into the future because it depends on two human beings who are both in their 80s – Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch. They’re not going to be around forever, and when they leave, inertia, that is very familiar to me from my many years in the ‘mainstream’ media, will take Fox News right where CNN is. … The children, the Murdoch children, have said they can’t wait to make Fox News more like CNN. Now why would you want to make the successful Fox News more like the unsuccessful CNN? Because, you get invited to better cocktail parties in Manhattan when you do that – it’s that simple.”

I predicted an implosion of Fox News that would happen quickly after Murdoch and Ailes were gone.

Sometimes I hate to be right because I’m a fan of Fox News. It’s the best alternative we have in cable news. It’s not even close.

I love Tucker Carlson – one of the newest shows in the lineup. Sean Hannity has been a friend for 20 years. They’re probably both safe for the time being. But look for big changes coming soon.

Even though what Fox News has produced over the years has made it far and away the most profitable and successful TV news operation, it will become more and more like the unsuccessful, not profitable CNN. Why?

Institutions with a different worldview than the rest of the popular culture require strong leadership to maintain it. Fox had it for a long time. But it’s gone. Any media enterprise that bucks the prevailing media culture without that strong leadership will, over time, drift into doing what everyone else is doing. It’s inevitable.

How do I know Murdochs’ kids won’t sustain what their father created? Because they have made it clear in their recent choices. They have been sending smoke signals through the New York Times and other outlets for years. They don’t like their Dad’s creation. They are embarrassed by it. They don’t like the way they are treated in Manhattan cocktail parties. They want acceptance among their wealthy peers. That’s more important to them than profits and serving the public with a media alternative.

It’s really too bad. It will leave a major void in the marketplace – one that would take billions of dollars and determined leadership to fill.

