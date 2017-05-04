'Next time!': Coulter rips Trump on budget deal

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Ann Coulter, one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters throughout his campaign, released a scathing critique on Wednesday of lawmakers’ $1.2 trillion budget deal.

“Adios, America!” author Ann Coulter famously predicted that Mr. Trump had the best shot of all Republican candidates of winning the party’s presidential nomination. She defended the billionaire amid ridicule on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher in June 2015, but took him to task this week in an op-ed titled “Swamp People: 47, Trump: 0.”

“If this is the budget deal we get when Republicans control the House, the Senate and the presidency, there’s no point in ever voting for a Republican again,” Ms. Coulterwrote of a bipartisan agreement reached over the weekend to prevent a government shutdown. “Not only is there no funding for a wall, but — thanks to the deft negotiating skills of House Speaker Paul Ryan — the bill actually prohibits money from being spent on a wall.”