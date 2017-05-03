Now they're inventing swastika sightings

It is my duty to let everybody I can reach know the importance of a line that was crossed the night of April 28.

The line-crosser is someone very close to me, and he’s adept at sinking a verbal knife at just the right location and twisting just the right way. Knowing of my disdain for ex-President Barack Obama – whose ideology he adores! – he twice called me late on both Obama election victory nights to mega-gloat all over me, skillfully stopping just a few words and a few seconds shy of overdosing me. Part of that wicked act is assuring the victim the verbal knife wielder has no such goal in mind.

I’m grateful, for his sake, that he practices his extremist leftism in the USA and not Cuba or Venezuela or North Korea, where he’d have too many other concerns to spend his time messing up other folks’ election night peace-of-mind! In fact, I should be grateful to him altogether. I honestly believe we’d never have a Donald Trump without first having a double-dose of Obama to recoil from.

So, on that Friday night, after enough non-political talk to mask his true aspirations, he let me have a double-treatment. As casually as a spy dropping enough poison in the reservoir to flatten every citizen of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, he guided the discussion over to the “many swastikas and Confederate flags in evidence as President Trump addressed the National Rifle Association earlier today!”

Stop. Yes, total halt. All leaves have been canceled.

I can handle our leftist brethren failing to get over the glimmering, shimmering results of our last election. I can even help them out by not making any late-election night “Oh, come on. Cheer-Up!” calls. I can handle Sen. Chuck Schumer’s 100 percent predictable attacks on “giveaways to the rich.” Even Rep. Pelosi lacks the power to rattle me. I don’t care if they attack us. I don’t care if they insist the special election of a Democrat to the office of Municipal Solicitor in the Aleutian Islands is a frontal repudiation of everything Trump stands for. I don’t care if they all fly down to the Amazon and get their heads shrunk.

But when they stoop to inventing swastikas and Confederate flags adorning the lapels of Trump supporters in the NRA, my tail flies over the dashboard and locks and lodges there.

Was this person actually at Trump’s NRA appearance? Well, No. He has friends, don’t you see? Once, a conservative columnist was praising, not the character or humanity of the Chinese Communist Party, but merely the tightness of their grip on what goes on inside Communist China. He wrote, “No sparrow flutters to earth inside China without the Communist Party’s instant knowledge!”

That makes the Chinese Communist Party the second-most attentive organization in the world. The first is Google! A Google search one full day after that Trump appearance yielded zero-nada-nichevo-ingenting about wastika-spotting at the NRA. Ditto about Confederate flags.

My aim here goes well beyond “Oh-the-horror-of-it-all!” If the Trump-haters aren’t content with their normal range of anti-Trump activity plus pretending that money-dripping special House elections are actually referenda on Trump-so-far, and if they’ve reduced themselves to fake news about imaginary swastikas and Confederate flags at NRA Trump rallies, we who support Trump have no choice but to jump out in front. Fake swastika sightings can hurt just as much as real ones.

We should have the NRA leadership – they’re all decent Americans – issue a statement that the National Rifle Association in no way condones the display of totalitarian and racist emblems and the wearing of such odious symbols shall be construed as a declaration of the wearer’s or bearer’s resignation from the NRA.

I’d gladly volunteer to head up a subcommittee to raise money to refund all of the NRA dues paid by such wearer-bearers since their affiliation with the NRA. “We stand for protection, not prejudice,” the NRA might see fit to add.

However, give me a flat field, a sunny day and a mellow jury and I think I could lessen the charges against the Confederate flag. As a Southerner who led the successful fight to desegregate his university’s stadium in 1952 while simultaneously waving a Confederate flag, you’d have no trouble with me if I were on that jury. Over the century-plus since the Civil War. the meaning of the Stars ‘n’ Bars has morphed downward from “Slavery Forever!” all the way to “Beat Duke!” (or Whoever-Our-Football-Team-Is-Playing-This-Saturday). And when two Southern colleges were playing each other, both used to wave the Confederate flag!

And they never tell you about the good stuff. Whenever an African-American passing by might express discomfort over our brandishing the Confederate flag, we’d explained what it meant, what it did not mean, and then we’d put it away, including, one time, a garrison-size Confederate flag covering three stories of what was then known as “A”-Dorm across from Woollen Gym in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Our university president, Dr. Frank Graham, backed us up, noting “It takes the black and the white keys of the piano to play the Star Spangled Banner.”

Sorry, Swastika. I can’t do the same for you!

“Twenty years of WorldNetDaily” – do I have that right? Look where we were then and look at us now! No more Clintons. We’ve survived a double-dose of Obama. I feel like an ancient Hebrew who made it to the right side of the Red Sea. As a modern Hebrew I rejoice in our new president. As a Southerner I urge you to violate the Southern Code of Civilized Behavior, WND, and take a machete and make sure you chop the huge hunk of credit you deserve for our political rescue. WND was and remains a major player in our victory. We’ll all eat the cake quickly. Who knows better than you how much must still be done? Happy Birthday. Congratulations on your effectiveness. And thank you for targeting what our fellow warrior David Kupelian identifies as evil and subjecting them to the power of good.

