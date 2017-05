(Daily Telegraph) A CASE involving a man who was squashed painfully in his seat during a 14-hour flight could have ramifications for economy seats on all airlines.

Michael Anthony Taylor, 67, of Wollongong, is suing American Airlines after cabin crew refused to move him from his seat — despite being crushed by two grossly obese fellow passengers.

After spending most of the flight from Sydney to Los Angeles “crouching, kneeling, bracing or standing” Mr Taylor was left with permanent back and neck injuries for which he is now seeking more than $100,000 in damages.