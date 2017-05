(American Mirror) At the Democrats’ press conference to denounce the Republicans’ health care bill, perhaps reporters should have asked Nancy Pelosi about her own health.

The House Minority Leader was seen repeatedly slurring her statements, uttering unintelligible gibberish, and repeating words over and over on Wednesday.

“Trumpcare means heart-stopping premium increasing for anything from asthma to cancer and the list goes on — on the alphabet,” Pelosi said with her lip curling up like Elvis Presley.