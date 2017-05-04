Planned Parenthood 1952: Abortion 'kills the life of a baby'

(LifeSite) Planned Parenthood promotes a “termination of pregnancy” as a “very safe, simple” and “safe and effective” and “one of the safest medical procedures you can get,” but the nation’s largest abortion provider didn’t always make that false claim.

In decades past, the birth control conglomerate not only admitted that abortion is harmful for women but urged them to never consider abortion “birth control.”

Last week, pro-life African Obianuju Ekeocha of Culture for Life Africa discovered two pamphlets from the 1950s by Planned Parenthood that directly and truthfully answered a question about abortion. She posted them online: