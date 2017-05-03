Planned Parenthood firm worked with Russia to undermine U.S.?

(MRCTV) — According to an April 28th letter from the Senate Judiciary Committee to FBI Director James Comey, there’s a lot of questions regarding liberal research firm Fusion GPS. The letter indicates that the Justice Department is investigating a formal complaint that Fusion GPS has been illegally working with Russian principles to undermine U.S. sanctions against Russia:

Also, more information has since come to the Committee’s attention about the company overseeing the creation of the dossier, Fusion GPS. Namely, Fusion GPS is the subject of a complaint to the Justice Department, which alleges that the company violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by working on behalf of Russian principals to undermine U.S. sanctions against Russians. That unregistered work was reportedly conducted with a former Russian intelligence operative, Mr. Rinat Akhmetshin, and appears to have been occurring simultaneous to Fusion GPS’s work overseeing the creation of the dossier. I wrote to the Justice Department about this issue on March 31, copying you, and I have attached that letter here for your reference. The Justice Department has yet to respond.