(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) President Trump’s tough talk on North Korea has apparently emboldened Americans into supporting a preemptive U.S. attack on the communist nation’s nuclear weapons.

A new Zogby Analytics poll provided to Secrets found that 52 percent back a U.S. first strike.

“A majority (52 percent) of voters agree that the U.S. must deal with North Korea’s nuclear threat and are willing to even support a preemptive strike, as opposed to 36 percent of voters who disagree,” said the survey.