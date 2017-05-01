Roger Ailes miniseries sold to Showtime

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — Blumhouse is expanding again.

Jason Blum’s prolific production company has launched an independent TV studio, with a significant investment from ITV Studios. The latter will maintain a 45 percent stake in the new shingle, which will finance and produce original series, both scripted and unscripted, in the “dark” genre realm. Already in the works: a Purge TV series, which Blumhouse will co-produce with Universal Cable Productions for both USA and Syfy, and a previously announced Roger Ailes limited series, Secure and Hold: The Last Days of Roger Ailes, which has landed at Showtime.

“Over the past few years, we have been working to build Blumhouse Television into an independent studio so we can have the autonomy to work with the best storytellers and give them freedom to create the best dark genre programming. It is a dream that day is here,” noted Blum. “Julian [Bellamy] and his team at ITV are remarkable partners and we can’t wait to kick things off with The Purge and Secure and Hold. We are excited that with the launch of this new studio, we are expanding our partnership with NBCUniversal by growing The Purge franchise into a television series and are grateful for their incredible support of Blumhouse overall.”