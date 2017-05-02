Rogue journalist stuns White House reporters with surprise grilling

WASHINGTON – The journalist who scooped the establishment media and unmasked Susan Rice as a key figure in the Obama administration spying scandal turned the tables Monday and grilled White House reporters about how they are doing their jobs.

Or not doing them.

As soon as Press Secretary Sean Spicer concluded his daily briefing and left the room, documentary filmmaker Mike Cernovich addressed reporters and loudly asked, “Why will nobody here cover the violence against Trump supporters?”

A confused hush fell over the room as reporters, unaccustomed to being on the receiving end of shouted questions, tried to figure out what was going on.

But Cernocivh immediately continued, “And why won’t you demand that leaders of the Democrats disavow the violence by Antifa the way you demanded Trump disavow violence from his supporters?”

He then answered his own question by telling the room: “This has been completely covered up. You have no answer.”

“Are you a journalist?” asked April Ryan, White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks.

“I am, madame. I am a reporter, I am a documentary filmmaker,” he replied.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

In fact, as WND reported on April 3, Cernovich broke the story that former National Security Adviser Susan Rice was the Obama administration official who requested the unmasking of incoming Trump administration officials.

Unmasking is the revealing of names within the intelligence community of U.S. citizens whose communications were monitored during foreign surveillance.

The unmasked names were reportedly sent to every member of the National Security Council, former Rice deputy Ben Rhodes, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, then-CIA Director John Brennan and some officials at the Defense Department.

Cernovich also reported that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman had the information about Rice for at least two days but had “chosen to sit on it in an effort to protect the reputation of former President Barack Obama.”

Once he identified himself as a reporter Monday, Cernovich continued to grill White House reporters, demanding, “And I want to know why nobody will demand that the Democrats disavow Antifa violence.”

As he asserted violent leftist radicals, including the group Antifa, were committing “terrorism against women,” another reporter cut off Cernovich, saying, “You realize, of course, this is a Republican president; we will ask Democrats if …”

But Cernovich in turn cut him off, and asked, “Where? Where’s the interview of you demanding that Bernie Sanders disavow Antifa?”

The filmmaker concluded: “You’re not making these demands the way you did with Trump. So, it’s unfair. It’s very important that this get out there.”

Once he had made his point, Cernovich simply said, “Thank you,” and left.