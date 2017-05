(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) House Speaker Paul Ryan defended not defunding Planned Parenthood in the spending bill Congress will vote on this week, saying that legislation repealing Obamacare is a better vehicle to strip federal money from the abortion and women’s health provider.

The spending deal released this week doesn’t defund nonprofit, angering anti-abortion groups. Ryan said during his weekly press conference that the reason was due to tactics: Spending bills need 60 votes to pass the Senate, and a defunding measure would be problematic.