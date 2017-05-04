Scientist who studies protest: 'Resistance not slowing down

(Washington Post) Sociologist Dana Fisher moved to Washington for the protests. She’d been studying environmental activism for more than a decade at Columbia University, and when she was offered a job as director of the Program for Society and the Environment at the University of Maryland six years ago, it seemed like an ideal opportunity to get close to the action.

But little action came. In Fisher’s first five years in the Washington area, she didn’t see a single large-scale progressive protest — meaning 50,000 people or more — on the Mall. She wound up traveling back to New York City for the 2014 Peoples Climate March.

“It was just funny to me that I got here, and it was just not happening,” Fisher said Monday. “Now look at how the world has changed.”