Stephen Hawking: We must leave Earth

(TELEGRAPH) — Humans will need to colonise another planet within one hundred years to ensure our survival, according to Professor Stephen Hawking.

The astrophysicist has made a new documentary, Expedition New Earth, as part of the BBC’s new science season Tomorrow’s World. In it he will claim that time is running out for Earth and if humanity is to survive climate change, asteroid strikes, epidemics and overpopulation we will need to leave our planet and venture further afield.

In the landmark series, Prof Hawking and his former student Christophe Galfard will travel the world to find out how humans could live in outer space.