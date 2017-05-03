Taxpayers 'must fund compression underwear for transgender inmates'

(CHRISTIAN POST) — A California judge has ordered that state prison officials must provide transgender inmates with compression underwear and jewelry if the inmate cannot afford to purchase them.

As the Associated Press reported Friday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco issued the order in a federal lawsuit, saying prison officials must now provide free undergarments that flatten the chest (binders or compression tops) to female-to-male transgender inmates in women’s prisons. This was the same lawsuit that had earlier “led California to become the first state to provide taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery to an inmate.”

Shiloh Quine, 57, the individual inmate in question, underwent the sex reassignment surgery in January and was then moved from a men’s prison to a women’s facility and is serving a life sentence for robbery, kidnapping, and the 1980 murder of Shahid Ali Baig, a young father of three.