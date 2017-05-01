Texans cry out to God in miraculous rescue of 2 babies

“In the name of Jesus, let him breathe, Lord! Give that baby breath, Lord! Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” a woman desperately prayed for an infant and a toddler who were on the brink of death.

She and a handful of Good Samaritans near Myrtle Springs, Texas, had stumbled on an upended Chevy truck trapped in rushing water Saturday. The incident happened just after the area was hit by tornadoes during a raging storm.

In chilling video footage captured by a man named Tom Mitchell, five or six Good Samaritans wade through rushing water to reach the black pickup truck. They desperately struggle to get the doors open, but the water makes it nearly impossible to do so.

Inside the flipped truck were a father, a toddler and a baby.

Watch the stunning raw footage of the rescue (Warning: Video is graphic):

Finally, doors on both sides are wedged open. A man emerges with a baby, who is limp in his arms.

“The infant is white, going blue-ish grey,” Mitchell told WFAA-TV 8. “No color at all, and the eyes were not focused when I looked down at her.”

That’s when Mitchell shoved his phone into his pocket.

“This baby is gonna die if we don’t start CPR fast,” he said, recalling the frightening incident. “Having a negative feeling coming over me. This baby may not make it, this baby may not make it. No reaction, nothing is happening.”

Suddenly a woman leans over his shoulder and cries out to God for a miracle.

“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” she prayed. “Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe.”

And the woman’s prayers appeared to be working.

“Well the first prayer she said, I felt a response in that child,” Mitchell told the TV station.

“She is breathing!” shouted one man, who noted that the child was still struggling to draw breath.

The Good Samaritans were also able to revive the little toddler.

Mitchell told WFAA-TV 8 he felt compelled to show his video of the event because “I think it shows how the community and strangers all come together.”

The father said he and his baby are doing well. He posted the following message to social media Sunday concerning the toddler’s condition: