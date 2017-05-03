The spiritual dimension of progressives' rage

Congratulations to WND for 20 years of leadership in conservative media! America and the global political conversation are blessed by your creativity, perseverance and dedication to reporting the facts. I am so honored and humbled to be a part of your commentary team.

And it’s more than appropriate that this column is dedicated to WND’s anniversary. You have never shied away from hard-hitting news and opinion, even when attacked from all sides.

There’s no question Christians and conservatives are being denied a voice in much of America’s public square these days. But what’s really behind the left’s tyranny on the campuses of Berkeley, Middlebury, Claremont McKenna, University of Wisconsin and others?

There’s a pagan precept involved, even if these rioters don’t know it.

Ann Coulter, Milo Yiannopoulos and David Horowitz are not welcome at Berkeley. Their views apparently cannot be allowed expression. Nor can the realities of abortion be revealed to students at a Pennsylvania high school.

Have you seen the video of the unhinged, vulgar rampage of a self-described homosexual educator against peaceful, pro-life teen demonstrators?

The Downingtown, Pennsylvania, assistant principal loudly sang, “I love a parade!” to drown out the voices of two teens trying to witness about the tragedy of abortion.

Then there’s that teacher in Tampa who cringes at the sight of crosses in her classroom. She, too, is a homosexual, “partnered” with another lesbian teacher.

Or how about protesters at town hall meetings in Louisiana and Michigan who screamed, “Separation of church and state!” over opening prayers?

These street-thug tactics are now commonplace. I’ve experienced similar irrational ploys during peaceful protests and press conferences as rabid homosexuals tried to deny our group a voice. Chanting, bullhorns and blocking presenters are common maneuvers.

These radicals fear believers, they fear responsible conservatives, and they fear the name of Christ. The widespread prohibition of Christian and conservative views at universities is starting to resemble the ancient pagan practice of “taboo.”

There’s another explanation, though, one that exposes an even deeper level of spiritual darkness.

In pagan rituals, to speak an idea is to give it life. Words and incantations carry (so it is believed) immense power. A ritual must be performed with chants and invocations in an exact sequence, or the spell loses its effectiveness.

So, the opposite is also true in the occultist worldview. The words of one’s opponents – full of “negativity” – must not be permitted.

One of witchcraft’s matriarchs explained it this way: “We believe that to give evil a name is to give it power,” said Silver Ravenwolf in her book “Teen Witch.” So not only must opponents be denied a platform, they must not even be named.

The new progressive rage reflects the rise of everyday evil in America. Resistance against the Lord and His brethren has never been so pervasive in our nation. It accelerated during eight years of a president whose policies intentionally defied biblical standards, and Obama’s followers are not easily relinquishing their “change agenda.”

Therefore, they often behave as people whose hearts and souls have been given over to a dark lord, even when they don’t consciously understand this. The hysteria we are seeing has its roots in demonic, spiritual evil.

Biblical principles affirming goodness and righteousness show that power resides in truth. So those who hate Christ must suppress His teachings, or heavily disguise, rephrase or repackage them.

Certainly, Christians understand that demons shudder at the name of Christ and that true conversion includes verbalizing faith: “… if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved (Romans 10:9).”

Definitions and names become critical in Scripture. Jesus has the “name above all names (Philippians 2:9).” Satan understands this, for he also knows the Bible.

Throughout Scripture, the “name of the Lord” is to be revered. Peter said that “…everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved (Acts 2:21).”

We are to pray “in the name of Jesus.” The command is phrased this way perhaps to plant a truth-filled idea in one’s spirit and in the world: that Jesus has an identity, He is the way, the truth and the life, and belief in Him is the essence of salvation. The true Jesus revealed in the holy texts is the Savior of humanity, and as such, just speaking His name is immensely powerful.

Adherents to false faiths and atheists hate the name of Christ, they cringe at truth, and do whatever possible to slither around the reality of His omnipotence.

So they irrationally go to exceptional lengths to limit, punish, defame, silence or even harm Christ’s followers. Those who aren’t confessed Christians but challenge the dark lies of progressive ideology are also worthy targets of Satan’s minions.

When truth is malleable and expendable, fascism becomes an easily assimilated, everyday practice of “tolerant” liberals. It’s perfectly acceptable in pagan/wiccan circles to simply make stuff up out of thin air. How often do we see this as a current progressive tactic? There are not enough pages to publish all the recent examples.

It’s also the history of liberal theology within Christianity, including the push starting several decades ago for so-called “inclusive language,” which essentially revised ancient, divinely inspired Scripture. In 1993, many Christians were stunned to learn about a landmark conference in Minneapolis called “Re-Imagining God.” And if weird, “invent-your-own” spirituality was not out of the closet before that, this was the public unveiling of deep, deep apostasy led by feminists inside certain Christian churches and organizations.

We need to remember the profound words of the first chapter of John: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. … And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us.”

Christ is the Word made flesh, “full of grace and truth.” No matter what attacks are launched at the truth, it will never change.

And neither will He.

