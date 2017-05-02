This day in WND history: Stunning turnaround in Trump vs. Hillary matchup

Stunning turnaround in Trump vs. Hillary matchup

May 2, 2016: More than six months before the general election, a Rasmussen poll showed GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump in the lead in a face-off with Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The national telephone survey of likely U.S. voters found Trump with 41 percent support to Clinton’s 39 percent. Another 15 percent preferred another candidate and 5 percent were undecided.

And that’s before, as Trump has stated, he began in earnest his attacks on “crooked Hillary,” as he’d already dubbed her.

If given a “stay-at-home” option, the poll found 6 percent would not vote, and Clinton and Trump would tie with 38 percent each. Sixteen percent said they would vote for someone else and 2 percent were undecided.

“But Trump edges slightly ahead if the stay-at-home option is removed,” the pollster said at the time. “Trump also now does twice as well among Democrats as Clinton does among Republicans.”

Old Glory covers ‘Mexico’

May 2, 2005: WND continued its exclusive coverage of a Los Angeles billboard that became a flashpoint over illegal immigration.

A protester of the Los Angeles area placard that had “CA” crossed out and “Mexico” added draped a U.S. flag over the word “Mexico.”

The billboard advertising a local Spanish-language news station drew the ire of immigration activists a week earlier. The ad had the “CA” abbreviation after “Los Angeles” crossed out and the word “Mexico” added in its place in bold red letters.

